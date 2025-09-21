The Vintage Spaghetti Dish That Made Forks Totally Optional

My husband served 20 years in the military and, naturally, he still uses some jargon and phrases that he picked up from the soldiers he worked with. A notable one is describing something as a "soup sandwich," which basically denotes a situation that is a complete mess. No offense to the soup sandwich, but I think that a spaghetti sandwich could give it a run for its money. The thing is, a spaghetti sub is an actual food, one that was particularly popular around the 1950s and '60s. They still pop up here and there on social media and even in some eateries, like Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit, which is co-owned by Eminem and offers a $12 S'ghetti Sandwich.

Now, I'm very much a "don't knock it till you try it" kind of gal, but, frankly, these sandwiches sound like a prank. And I really like spaghetti. I suppose someone, somewhere, figured that if we could put meatballs and sauce on a roll and call it dinner, why not do the same thing with the accompanying spaghetti? There are several ways to make a spaghetti sub, but essentially, they all involve heating spaghetti and sauce and placing it on bread to make it into a sandwich. What each version has in common is that the dish is supposed to be eaten like any other sandwich — with your hands. This is no time to twirl that pasta into your fork tines like Italians do. Needless to say, spaghetti subs are super-filling, saucy, carb bombs; comfort food in its most forceful form. Or, perhaps, discomfort food for the skeptics.