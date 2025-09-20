The Fall Season Aldi Bowl That Looks Like It Came From Le Creuset

If you have a Pinterest account, you're familiar with Le Creuset's Harvest Collection. The pumpkin-shaped braisers and cocottes are inescapable this time of year. Even if you're not the type to drop nearly half a grand on seasonal cookware, the collection is, admittedly, tempting. That's where Aldi comes in clutch. The retailer, known for its affordable dupes of popular products, is bringing Le Creuset lookalikes back to its infamous "isle of shame."

Aldi has been selling the pumpkin-shaped dishes since 2020, and the bowls spark social media buzz each year. The dishes come in orange and white, and their scratch-proof ceramic coating is microwave-, dishwasher-, and oven-safe, as long as you keep temperatures below 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Aldi's Large Pumpkin Bowl retails for just $14.99, $345 less than Le Creuset's comparably-sized $360 Pumpkin Braiser. Aldi's Small Pumpkin Bowl, a dupe for Le Creuset's $50 Pumpkin Mini Cocotte, clocks in at just $7.99. This year, you can complete your Thanksgiving spread with Aldi's $6.99 Pumpkin Gravy Boat.

If you want to snag some of Aldi's Le Creuset dupes for yourself, you'll need to act fast and go in person. The bowls are only available in stores, and each store gets one shipment. If you have your heart set on the pumpkin bowls, opt for a run-down, out-of-the-way Aldi instead of the well-trod supermarket at your city's center. If you live in one of the 11 states without an Aldi, you're out of luck.