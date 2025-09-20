The Fall Season Aldi Bowl That Looks Like It Came From Le Creuset
If you have a Pinterest account, you're familiar with Le Creuset's Harvest Collection. The pumpkin-shaped braisers and cocottes are inescapable this time of year. Even if you're not the type to drop nearly half a grand on seasonal cookware, the collection is, admittedly, tempting. That's where Aldi comes in clutch. The retailer, known for its affordable dupes of popular products, is bringing Le Creuset lookalikes back to its infamous "isle of shame."
Aldi has been selling the pumpkin-shaped dishes since 2020, and the bowls spark social media buzz each year. The dishes come in orange and white, and their scratch-proof ceramic coating is microwave-, dishwasher-, and oven-safe, as long as you keep temperatures below 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Aldi's Large Pumpkin Bowl retails for just $14.99, $345 less than Le Creuset's comparably-sized $360 Pumpkin Braiser. Aldi's Small Pumpkin Bowl, a dupe for Le Creuset's $50 Pumpkin Mini Cocotte, clocks in at just $7.99. This year, you can complete your Thanksgiving spread with Aldi's $6.99 Pumpkin Gravy Boat.
If you want to snag some of Aldi's Le Creuset dupes for yourself, you'll need to act fast and go in person. The bowls are only available in stores, and each store gets one shipment. If you have your heart set on the pumpkin bowls, opt for a run-down, out-of-the-way Aldi instead of the well-trod supermarket at your city's center. If you live in one of the 11 states without an Aldi, you're out of luck.
Are Aldi's pumpkin bowls a dupe for Le Creuset?
Le Creuset's pumpkin designs are meant to go in the oven, lid and all. That's part of the point: The lid traps steam to keep food flavorful and moist. While Aldi's bowls are oven-safe, the lids are not.
Aldi's version is ceramic, while Le Creuset's larger pieces are made from enameled cast iron. Both ceramic and cast-iron bakeware have their pros and cons: Cast iron is more durable and has better heat retention, but lightweight ceramic is easier to lift out of the oven.
When it comes to cookware, size matters. Planning to host a big Thanksgiving feast? Aldi's bowls might not cut it. The Large Pumpkin Bowl is still smaller than Le Creuset's mid-sized Pumpkin Braiser, which clocks in at 2 ¼ quarts. Le Creuset's biggest option, the four-quart Pumpkin Cocotte, is twice the size of Aldi's alternative.
So no, Aldi's Pumpkin Bowl isn't an exact Le Creuset dupe. But is Le Creuset worth the price? Only you can decide.