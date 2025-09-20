Why You Should Avoid Ordering Oysters At A Chain Restaurant

You're perusing the menu at a fast-casual chain when you spot your all-time favorite food — raw oysters. But the chain is known for pizzas, not seafood, and the dishes aren't always the freshest. No, it's not as sketchy as a cruise ship buffet. But is it worth the risk?

The Takeout asked Russell Kook, the former Iron Chef contestant who currently serves as Chef and Culinary Director at The Bellevue Chicago, a Gold Coast restaurant with a seafood-heavy menu. "I would skip oysters at any restaurant you don't feel 100% confident about," says Kook.

Raw oysters are risky: They're basically bacteria traps. Oysters feed off plankton they collect by filtering water through their gills, but germs can get caught in the filter and build up there over time. "Oysters require a high level of care from sourcing, handling, and storing," explains Kook. "If a restaurant isn't working with seafood regularly on a high level, it's hard to guarantee freshness. I would recommend ordering the restaurant's specialties and avoiding the seafood options."

Most of the oysters you see on restaurant dining tables are safe. Even if you do get an infection caused by Vibrio bacteria — the most common cause of oyster-related illness — you'll probably escape unharmed after a day or two in the bathroom. But some strains of Vibrio are more dangerous than others. The V. vulnificus strain — the flesh-eating bacteria that claimed two lives in Louisiana this year — only infects around 150–200 people each year, but the one in five mortality rate still means it's nothing to mess around with