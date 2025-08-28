Raw Oysters Contaminated With Flesh-Eating Bacteria Claimed 2 Lives In These States

Two restaurant-goers have died as a result of eating raw Louisiana oysters contaminated with Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacterium. The cases occurred in two different states, Louisiana and Florida, and are two of several deaths resulting from the outbreak of the bacteria. While there are seafood restaurant red flags that all diners should keep an eye out for, it's impossible to know whether your food is harboring such a dangerous and potentially deadly organism.

Though the two restaurants haven't been named, the oysters responsible were harvested in Louisiana. There have been 22 total cases of people falling ill due to exposure to Vibrio vulnificus, and six deaths in the state of Louisiana at the time of this writing. Most hazardous exposure to the bacteria involves either eating oysters or going into warm coastal waters with an open wound. While symptoms are usually mild, they can range from a fever, rash, nausea, and dizziness to increasingly worse ailments like internal bleeding, sepsis, organ damage, and necrotizing fasciitis. Typically, the question of whether or not we should be eating raw oysters is an easy one to answer, but bacteria like Vibrio vulnificus may make some think twice.