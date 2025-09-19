Louisville's Witchy Coffee Shop That Keeps The Spooky Season Spirit Alive All Year Round

The magical forces of the metaphysical and the mysterious power of coffee can both be found in abundance at Witches Brew Coffee in Louisville, Kentucky. Upon walking into the coffee shop, you'll find the walls adorned with art, mirrors, and trinkets, and the furniture is an eclectic blend of velvets and various woods. There are hanging herbs and flowers all around and walls painted with deep, warm colors. As owner of Witches Brew Coffee Mariah Tran says, this is how she envisioned it. "I feel a lot of coffee shops are going for the clean, minimalist look, and I wanted to go for the cozy, mysterious, maximum look," she told The Takeout.

As the leaves begin to change and the trees start to whisper a chilly breeze, the list of people looking for a seasonal coffee experience grows longer. We asked Tran to give some insight into how business at the coffee shop during the Halloween season compares to the rest of the year, but she told us that it actually doesn't really differ. "There are a lot of people that want to enjoy Halloween year-round, so our business is always attracting new customers — even from across the country. We just become the 'it' place during Halloween because of those people that only get in the spirit during Halloween along with the year-round spooky lovers."

The shop takes everything we get wrong about coffee and makes it right with beverages ranging from a standard (albeit delicious) vanilla latte to drinks like the Poison Apple (a green apple and caramel latte) or the lavender- and vanilla-flavored Love Potion Lemonade. While Halloween may be the time when some people switch into Stevie Nicks mode, for many of us, it's the vibe all year long.