This Common Problem With Bowtie Pasta Might Convince You To Never Cook It Again

There are many, many good-to-know cooking tips regarding pasta, like how to choose better store-bought brands with only a visual test, or which shapes are ideal for which sauce. Another valuable tip: Avoid bowtie pasta. Unless, of course, undercooked or overcooked pasta is a part of your ideal dish. The trouble with bowtie pasta — or farfalle (Italian for "butterfly") — is that even though it's an adorable shape that's appealing to look at, it's also nearly impossible to cook to a level of satisfaction.

Whether made at home or manufactured, bowtie pasta is created by pinching together the center of the dough, and when cooked, this section is much thicker than the rest of the shape. This means that when the "wings" of the pasta are cooked evenly, there's a high chance that the center portion will be undercooked and have a chewy texture with every bite.

But the solution isn't more cooking time; when cooked long enough for the thick center of the pasta to be done, the outer portion will be overcooked and carry its own unpleasant, mushy consistency. So while it seems there's no way to save a dish made with bowtie pasta, there are, however, some great alternatives that can suit your next meal without all the hassle.