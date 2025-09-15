This Common Problem With Bowtie Pasta Might Convince You To Never Cook It Again
There are many, many good-to-know cooking tips regarding pasta, like how to choose better store-bought brands with only a visual test, or which shapes are ideal for which sauce. Another valuable tip: Avoid bowtie pasta. Unless, of course, undercooked or overcooked pasta is a part of your ideal dish. The trouble with bowtie pasta — or farfalle (Italian for "butterfly") — is that even though it's an adorable shape that's appealing to look at, it's also nearly impossible to cook to a level of satisfaction.
Whether made at home or manufactured, bowtie pasta is created by pinching together the center of the dough, and when cooked, this section is much thicker than the rest of the shape. This means that when the "wings" of the pasta are cooked evenly, there's a high chance that the center portion will be undercooked and have a chewy texture with every bite.
But the solution isn't more cooking time; when cooked long enough for the thick center of the pasta to be done, the outer portion will be overcooked and carry its own unpleasant, mushy consistency. So while it seems there's no way to save a dish made with bowtie pasta, there are, however, some great alternatives that can suit your next meal without all the hassle.
Pasta you can use instead of bowtie
You have a number of options to choose from if you want to replace bowtie pasta in your next dish, but it's important to consider which pasta shape will work best with your sauce. The variables between shapes and sauces are as significant as the difference between homemade and store bought pasta sauce. In short: certain shapes work well with specific sauces and textures.
If you're making a dish with a chunky sauce — whether it's meat, mixed vegetables, or both — replace the bowtie pasta with either a tube-shaped or shell-shaped noodle. Both have areas that will hold more sauce and deliver a wealth of flavor in each bite. Both tube-shaped pasta, like penne and ziti, and shell-shaped pasta, like conchiglie, have hollow centers that hold the sauce within the shape. Additionally, both varieties are made without excess dough in one portion like bowtie pasta, which makes for even cooking and more pleasant bites.
If the sauce you're using is a pesto or marinara, try a spiral pasta, like rigatoni or fusilli. The curved shape will hold the sauce and make for a flavorful experience. Over 86% of Americans eat pasta at least once per week; that's a lot of opportunities to test different kinds of pasta. At least if you're omitting bowtie pasta, you'll know it has a chance of cooking properly. Of course, whatever pasta you decide to go with, just make sure to use the pasta water in the sauce instead of dumping it down the drain.