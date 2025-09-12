The Unconventional Way Ina Garten Adds Spice To Homemade Hummus

There's a quiet joy in watching culinary royalty like Ina Garten casually shake some humble Tabasco sauce into a dish like the rest of us. But what's more unconventional than Garten using Tabasco sauce is the recipe she uses it in — hummus! Traditionally, hummus is compromised of chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans), tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, and for a kick of spice, a sprinkling of paprika. When Garten made her hummus recipe on an episode of "The Barefoot Contessa," she specifically mentioned using 8 dashes of Tabasco — not Frank's RedHot, Texas Pete, or Huy Fong Sriracha, but Tabasco, the brand made by the McIlhenny Company of Avery Island in southern Louisiana since 1868, and considered by many as the ideal hot sauce. When crafting recipes, Garten always considers the quality of the ingredients she uses — she tests a recipe an intense number of times before it goes into a cookbook — so she must have chosen Tabasco for a good reason.

There are two possible reasons why Garten picked Tabasco: Its ingredients (distilled vinegar, red pepper, and salt) are essentially the same components as traditional hummus — acid, salt, and spice — but all in one bottle, and just a few dashes adds depth to the already-existing flavor profiles within her dip. The other reason could be that no other hot sauce has quite as developed a flavor as Tabasco does, due mainly to their slow-aging process; mashed Tabasco peppers are aged up to 3 years in white oak barrels before being blended with high-quality distilled vinegar and salt.