The Trader Joe's Soup That Doubles As A Luxurious Pasta Sauce

Trader Joe's is a fantastic place to get yourself a great dinner for a fairly low price. While you can't go wrong with any one of the 25 best Trader Joe's frozen meals under $5, it's just as easy to mix and match other ingredients to make a simple, affordable, and (most importantly) super delicious meal. One personal favorite is the luscious lobster bisque. You can always eat this soup by itself with a thick hunk of crusty bread, and it'll be a winner, but why not turn it into a pasta sauce instead?

There's no real trick or special way to do it. Just cook up your favorite pasta, heat up the soup, and then dump your pasta right in. Many bisques or creamy soups would make for a decent pasta sauce since they're rich and thick by nature, but this lobster number in particular makes you feel like you've just ordered an expensive dish at a fancy seaside restaurant.

The Trader Joe's Lobster Bisque has a meaty, lobster-forward taste with plenty of flavor from additions like thyme, sherry wine, onion, paprika, and clam broth. It's made with real milk, heavy cream, and butter, as well as lobster stock, so you know you're in for a decadent experience. Pair it with a refreshing seltzer or a really great TJ's wine, and you're bound to have an unforgettable meal.