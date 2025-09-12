The Trader Joe's Soup That Doubles As A Luxurious Pasta Sauce
Trader Joe's is a fantastic place to get yourself a great dinner for a fairly low price. While you can't go wrong with any one of the 25 best Trader Joe's frozen meals under $5, it's just as easy to mix and match other ingredients to make a simple, affordable, and (most importantly) super delicious meal. One personal favorite is the luscious lobster bisque. You can always eat this soup by itself with a thick hunk of crusty bread, and it'll be a winner, but why not turn it into a pasta sauce instead?
There's no real trick or special way to do it. Just cook up your favorite pasta, heat up the soup, and then dump your pasta right in. Many bisques or creamy soups would make for a decent pasta sauce since they're rich and thick by nature, but this lobster number in particular makes you feel like you've just ordered an expensive dish at a fancy seaside restaurant.
The Trader Joe's Lobster Bisque has a meaty, lobster-forward taste with plenty of flavor from additions like thyme, sherry wine, onion, paprika, and clam broth. It's made with real milk, heavy cream, and butter, as well as lobster stock, so you know you're in for a decadent experience. Pair it with a refreshing seltzer or a really great TJ's wine, and you're bound to have an unforgettable meal.
Making the TJ's lobster bisque pasta your own
You know what makes a meal even more unforgettable? Customizing the heck out of it. The lobster bisque tastes great on its own, but if you have the energy, you can easily jazz it up even more. Saute some minced garlic or halved cherry tomatoes before adding in the soup, or splash in some extra sherry wine or heavy cream.
You can never go wrong with cheese, either. After tossing the pasta with the bisque, generously grate some parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese directly into the pot. You can also add black pepper or red pepper flakes for a bit of piquancy or a squeeze of lemon for balancing acidity. A finishing sprinkle of fresh herbs added over the top (like chives or parsley) really ties the whole dish together and gives it a restaurant feel.
If you want a heartier pasta dish, don't forget to grab the Trader Joe's seafood that makes "lobster rolls" a breeze: red Argentinian shrimp. These little crustaceans are sweet and meaty, making them taste and feel pretty dang similar to lobster without the hefty price tag. Of course, other types of shrimp work just as well, as does actual lobster meat if you're feeling really fancy. Pork or chicken meatballs are a solid addition too, if you don't have any seafood on hand. Whether you keep this dish simple or load it up with extras, whatever you end up making will have you wanting to lick the bowl clean. If you do, we won't tell!