Why People Store Garlic In Those Covered Bowls

Oh, garlic, you kitchen staple and flavor hero, how we covet thee. From garlic bread to Chinese-takeout-style honey garlic crispy beef, it brings intensity and umami to almost every meal (even garlic ice cream). Storing garlic, however, requires more than just affection; you need to know the proper way to keep it to fully enjoy it. But if you've ever wondered whether you store your garlic in the fridge or pantry, or if you've questioned your own storage methods after seeing cloves of garlic from a bowl on the counter, you aren't alone. As it turns out, those bowls are ideal for storing your garlic, and specifically, small countertop bowls with lids and a few small holes, because garlic needs protection.

As potent as it is, it's hard to believe garlic needs shelter. But we've all experienced going to grab some garlic, only to find that it's been busy growing new sprouts while we were away. When garlic is stored in the light, it has a higher chance of sprouting much sooner than if kept in a dark place. This is why covered containers are often a good choice for storage.

As for the holes, those are for airflow. Garlic exposed to moisture is at risk of rotting and growing mold. While it's safe to consume garlic that has new sprouts, it's never wise to eat garlic with mold on it. Whole garlic does best at room temperature, in dark environments with sufficient airflow; peeled or minced garlic will last best in the refrigerator.