Why You Can (And Should) Eat Raw Corn

Freshly picked ears of corn are filled with ripe yellow kernels bursting with sweet flavor. It shines whether it's grilled, boiled, roasted, or microwaved, but you don't actually need to cook it at all. Not only is corn absolutely safe to eat raw, but it also has more nutrients since they haven't degraded at all during cooking. Corn's beneficial nutrients include vitamins A, B, and C, protein, potassium, and magnesium, and it's high in fiber. Add in zero cooking time and unadulterated sweet corn taste, and it's clear that raw corn is worth adding to all sorts of meals.

When you bite into raw corn, it's crisp, sweet, and filled with juicy corn milk. When fresh-picked, sweet corn has a lot more sugar than starch. That starts to change as it sits, and corn becomes less sweet as time passes. That's why you want to buy it as fresh as possible and eat it promptly. Whether you're able to get it at a farmers market or the grocery store, pick out the best corn with the silk test. The variety that's typically available is sweet corn, which tastes sweeter than field corn. Field (also known as dent) corn is used in livestock feed and in processed foods, and the texture and taste make it unsuitable for raw consumption.