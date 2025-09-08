What To Expect Before Going To A Brazilian Steakhouse For The First Time

Walking into a Brazilian steakhouse for the first time feels like stepping into a dining marathon disguised as dinner. Skewers of beef, pork, lamb, and even seafood circulate nonstop and are carved tableside until you signal otherwise. Unlike a buffet, you don't have to chase the food; it comes to you in waves. It's part of a tradition called rodízio, where servers bring an endless rotation of fire-grilled meats to every table.

So what's the most important thing to know before you go if you feel like you're in need of a beginner's guide to Brazilian barbecue? "You control the pace with the green and red coaster," Edson Ludwig, area manager of Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse, told The Takeout. "Green invites service; red pauses it. Using it turns a big menu into a relaxed tasting experience."

That little circle gives you control in a room where the meat parade could otherwise overwhelm. Flip it to green, and servers keep coming with fresh cuts. Flip it to red, and the table quiets, giving you a chance to pause, sip your drink, or savor what's already on your plate.