All You Need Is Hot Water To Fix A Broken Chocolate Ganache

"Ganache" is one of those words that just sounds decadent, so it's only fitting that it enriches so many of our favorite desserts. Whether you're using it to coat some delectable cupcakes or baking it into delicious chocolate lava cakes, chocolate ganache (not to be confused with chocolate mousse) makes everything that much more indulgent. With that said, though, it can be a little finicky — it is, after all, an emulsion, and emulsions have a habit of breaking apart and turning into a gross, grainy mess if you don't handle them right. But not to worry: we talked to Yami Mercado, pastry chef at the Chicago Athletic Association, and she told us that all you need to get a broken chocolate ganache back together again is some hot water.

"Hot water can be used to fix a broken ganache," Mercado said. "I add small amounts of water at a time and stir or immersion blend until I see the ganache come together again." How does this work? Well, ganache is usually made by pouring heated heavy cream over chopped-up pieces of chocolate in a double boiler (which is just a glass bowl placed over a pot of boiling water). If all goes well, you'll get a silky smooth emulsion; if it's too hot or if there's too little liquid, however, that emulsion will break, and you'll get the aforementioned grainy mess. By adding hot water, you can fix both problems (yes, even if the water is already hot).