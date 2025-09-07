All You Need Is Hot Water To Fix A Broken Chocolate Ganache
"Ganache" is one of those words that just sounds decadent, so it's only fitting that it enriches so many of our favorite desserts. Whether you're using it to coat some delectable cupcakes or baking it into delicious chocolate lava cakes, chocolate ganache (not to be confused with chocolate mousse) makes everything that much more indulgent. With that said, though, it can be a little finicky — it is, after all, an emulsion, and emulsions have a habit of breaking apart and turning into a gross, grainy mess if you don't handle them right. But not to worry: we talked to Yami Mercado, pastry chef at the Chicago Athletic Association, and she told us that all you need to get a broken chocolate ganache back together again is some hot water.
"Hot water can be used to fix a broken ganache," Mercado said. "I add small amounts of water at a time and stir or immersion blend until I see the ganache come together again." How does this work? Well, ganache is usually made by pouring heated heavy cream over chopped-up pieces of chocolate in a double boiler (which is just a glass bowl placed over a pot of boiling water). If all goes well, you'll get a silky smooth emulsion; if it's too hot or if there's too little liquid, however, that emulsion will break, and you'll get the aforementioned grainy mess. By adding hot water, you can fix both problems (yes, even if the water is already hot).
Be sure to get the temperature right — and don't use cream
Some of you may be wondering why you can't get the same result by stirring in more heavy cream — maybe the same people who wonder why they don't just make the whole plane out of the black box material. After all, you're already using the cream, aren't you? But Yami Mercado explained why that might not be such a good idea. "I find that adding water is a better bet rather than cream, because you're not adding more fat content to the ganache," she said. While some might suggest using warm milk or even honey, water will usually be your best bet. Part of the reason why your emulsion broke in the first place is that the ratio of fat and liquid was off; by using cream, you're adding more fat and messing up the ratio even further.
Mercado also warned us to mind the temperature of the water: you want it hot, but not boiling. "You don't want to add water that is too hot. If it's too hot, the ganache will not bond again. I make sure to use water at around 90 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit." With that in mind, you're free to rescue your emulsions and make chocolate truffles or ganache thumbprint cookies to your heart's content.