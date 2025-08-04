You Only Need 2 Ingredients For The Easiest Chocolate Truffles

Why spend more than $20 on a box of truffles when you can make your own at home? It only takes two ingredients: cocoa powder and condensed milk. To make them, first melt 1 can of condensed milk in a sauce pan over low heat. Once it's melted, remove from the heat, sift in ½ cup of cocoa powder, and stir until combined. Transfer the mixture to a bowl or baking pan and chill in the fridge for at least two hours to create a ganache. Then, shape the ganache into balls and roll them in cocoa powder.

Let's look more closely at these two-ingredient chocolate truffles. Condensed milk is just sugar and evaporated milk. You've probably heard of it before (it's what's used in dulce de leche). If you don't have any on hand, you can easily make condensed milk at home. For cocoa powder, you tend to have more in your pantry than you know what to do with, anyway. Cocoa powder is typically unsweetened, so try using Dutch process cocoa powder for this recipe since it's less bitter than normal cocoa powder.

Ganache is the difference between truffles and other chocolate treats, so it's important to get it right. Make sure both ingredients are well-combined before refrigerating it, or else you'll end up with chalky chocolate. For this recipe, the ganache might still be sticky after refrigeration, so dip your fingers in cocoa powder when shaping.