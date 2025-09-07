You Can Get A $255 Steak At This Classic, 1830s-Era NYC Restaurant

A restaurant that's a part of culinary history as the first fine dining restaurant in America is still serving customers at the original New York City location where it was founded in 1837. Dining at the classic steakhouse in Lower Manhattan's Financial District doesn't come cheap, however. Big spenders at Delmonico's pony up $255 for a steak — the Wagyu Côte de Boeuf 40-ounce Tomahawk Westholme Wagyu— and the most expensive item on the menu.

Many people now know what wagyu beef really is, if only because they've heard how expensive it is. Wagyu comes from special Japanese cattle, and is renowned for its rich flavor and tenderness thanks to abundant fat marbling. Delmonico's $255 steak is Westholme Wagyu from Australia. Westholme cattle come from purebred Japanese Wagyu males crossbred with females from the company's proprietary Mitchell breed. The cattle are born wild and graze on the Westholme range in northern Australia for two years, before being moved to feedlots for at least 270 days. Westholme says this creates a unique wagyu that's tender with complex flavor and a signature marbling.

The 40-ounce tomahawk is a ribeye with a long part of the rib bone left intact and French-trimmed to remove meat and fat, so that it resembles an axe handle. "Côte de boeuf" means "rib of beef" in French. The tomahawk is a challenging cut of steak to cook at home, so you're better off enjoying it at a restaurant like Delmonico's.