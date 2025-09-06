This Kitchen Appliance Is Ideal For Batching Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
One grilled cheese sandwich is easy enough to put together. You just need two slices of bread, however much cheese you desire (we aren't judging), some butter, and a skillet. But what about when you need to batch grill? Whether you're cooking for a potluck, a dinner party, or some other event, there's an easier way to make plenty of grilled cheeses all at the same time instead of cramming two or three into a big skillet and hoping for the best. Let go of your stove top entirely and instead turn your eye toward this appliance: the oven.
First, you want to take your sandwich bread and butter it, placing it butter side down on a baking sheet. For the crispiest grilled cheese, use mayo instead. The butter or mayo will make it so you don't have to pre-grease your baking sheet, but you can do so anyway if you're worried about any stickage. Top the bottom layer of bread with your cheese of choice and another buttered or mayo'd piece of bread, this time with the butter side up. Cook it at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for about 5 minutes, then flip and cook for another few minutes, or until the top is golden brown. That's the easiest, quickest way to get your most basic grilled cheese done in under 10 minutes in a batch as big as your baking tray can fit.
Leveling up your oven-baked grilled cheese
Now that you know how to bake big batches of grilled cheese sandwiches, it's time to start playing around with the sandwich itself to make a show-stopper for whatever event calls for so many grilled cheeses in the first place. The secret to spice up a grilled cheese lies in the star ingredient; don't be afraid to stray from the classic American or cheddar. Pepper jack gives a punchy kick along with Havarti, while provolone or smoked gouda bring richness that makes your sandwich feel more decadent and robust. Just make sure to choose cheeses that melt well, and don't stack your sandwiches with too many slices, or the oven's heat will struggle to melt it down to the center.
Everyone has their own secrets to a top-notch grilled cheese; don't be afraid to borrow some pointers for your own oven-baked batch. Adding bacon onion jam to the bread is a great way to pump up the flavor, for example, or toss in some well-salted and peppered tomato slices (Heirloom, if you have any on hand) or sliced mushrooms. You can't go wrong with a little dressing, either. Grey Poupon or other Dijon mustards work well especially with sharp or aged cheddar cheeses, so try mixing a bit in with your butter or mayo when you slather up your bread for a little bit of that tang imbued into every bite. These leveled-up sandwiches are sure to be a crowd-pleaser.