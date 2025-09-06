This Kitchen Appliance Is Ideal For Batching Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

One grilled cheese sandwich is easy enough to put together. You just need two slices of bread, however much cheese you desire (we aren't judging), some butter, and a skillet. But what about when you need to batch grill? Whether you're cooking for a potluck, a dinner party, or some other event, there's an easier way to make plenty of grilled cheeses all at the same time instead of cramming two or three into a big skillet and hoping for the best. Let go of your stove top entirely and instead turn your eye toward this appliance: the oven.

First, you want to take your sandwich bread and butter it, placing it butter side down on a baking sheet. For the crispiest grilled cheese, use mayo instead. The butter or mayo will make it so you don't have to pre-grease your baking sheet, but you can do so anyway if you're worried about any stickage. Top the bottom layer of bread with your cheese of choice and another buttered or mayo'd piece of bread, this time with the butter side up. Cook it at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for about 5 minutes, then flip and cook for another few minutes, or until the top is golden brown. That's the easiest, quickest way to get your most basic grilled cheese done in under 10 minutes in a batch as big as your baking tray can fit.