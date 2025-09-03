Our Favorite Store-Bought Chicken Nuggets Are Actually Meatless

Chicken nuggets are one of those foods that not only packs some comforting nostalgia, but also fits the bill perfectly when you're looking for something pretty affordable, relatively easy to make, and not completely devoid of nutrients or macros. They're tasty on their own and great as an add-in to other items for more filling meals. Still, some nuggets out there are better than others. In our list of grocery store chicken nuggets, ranked from worst to best, the winner was a little surprising: Yummy Meatless Plant-Based Nuggets. In a sea of chicken nuggets, the chicken didn't actually win.

When asking the question what are chicken nuggets even, the answer is: they're small pieces of chicken blended and shaped into nuggets and then (often) fried, which makes them extra delicious. You can bake chicken nuggets instead for a slightly healthier take. While Yummy Meatless nuggets obviously don't have any chicken, they still maintain the spirit (and taste) of a chicken nugget by being a blended concoction shaped into nuggets and fried or oven-baked. These nuggets crisp up beautifully on the outside, have a juicy and chicken-like interior, and include a good dose of omega-3s. The nuggets are on the large side, which is a good bang for your buck on top of that. Tasty, filling, and something that won't break your bank is a triple win.