It's Always Worth It To Add This To The Grill Each Time You Cook Anything

Grilling isn't just a means of preparing food. For many, the grill symbolizes the sunny season and the chill vibes of cooking outside, preferably with a cold drink in hand. Plus, the food that comes off a sizzling hot grill just tastes great. But if you want another reason to light up the coals, consider the fact that you can easily recreate the awesomeness of roasted garlic by placing your garlic bulbs right on the grill. Vivian Villa, chef and founder of UnButter, a plant-based butter company, gave us some insight on how to get the job done.

She mentioned that there are a few simple methods to get your garlic sweet and tender on the grill. Villa said, "Whole garlic bulbs placed on the grill steam and soften. Bulbs that are cropped off at the top and drizzled with oil will pick up more of a roasted caramel flavor; garlic wrapped in foil (shiny side in) will grill faster if the bulb is slightly smashed, separating the cloves."

Villa also offered some tips on keeping garlic from becoming dried out or burnt, since temperatures on a grill can spike quickly — especially when covered. She suggested, "For long grilling, soaking a garlic bulb in water for a few minutes helps prevent burning; bulbs that have been cut open benefit from a drizzle of oil to prevent drying out." As to the ideal temperature for grilling garlic bulbs, Villa said 325 degrees Fahrenheit is perfect.