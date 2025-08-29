Don't Toss Leftover Lemons When You Could Make A Comforting Treat Instead

Even if life gives you lemons by the bushel, there's no reason you should ever have to throw them out. There's so much you can do with this most versatile of fruits — of course, you can make lemonade, it's traditional with fish, and lemon juice can even be used to flavor popcorn. Even if you're in full fall flavor mode, lemon juice is still a star ingredient. It's well-known to work wonders in apple pie, and YES! Apple's culinary consultant, Caroline Fey, says it can do the same for apple butter.

"Lemon juice is traditionally used in making apple butter because it helps to brighten the flavors of the butter and balance the sweetness. Especially if you are using sweeter, less tart apples to make the apple butter," Fey said. She noted that lemon juice is usually added at the end, when tasting the finished product and adjusting the flavor.

Apple butter is usually made only with tart lemon juice, not the slightly bitter zest. As Fey explained, "If you decide to add the zest to the apple butter, it will have a much more pronounced lemon flavor, which can clash with some of the baking spices that are traditionally used in making the butter." This doesn't mean it can't be done, but if you do choose to use lemon zest, her advice is to omit any cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves from the recipe and replace them with citrus-friendly spices such as allspice, cardamom, and ginger.