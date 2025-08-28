How Egg Temperature Is Affecting Your Baked Goods

Anyone who bakes has probably had the experience of realizing at the last minute that a recipe they're making calls for room temperature eggs, only they've forgotten to take them out of the refrigerator ahead of time. It's easy enough to tell yourself it really doesn't matter and just go ahead and use the cold eggs. But Yami Mercado, Pastry Chef at Chicago Athletic Association, explained to The Takeout why that would be a mistake.

"Using room temperature eggs makes it easier to emulsify the batter," Mercado told us. "This usually makes the mixtures more cohesive." Cold eggs don't mix as well, which means the mixture won't emulsify and achieve that smooth, fully blended taste. Even worse, she warned, "Cold eggs can lead batters to seize or even curdle." The good news for forgetful bakers is that not every baked good requires room temperature eggs. "It's mostly important in cakes and pastries, where an airy texture is essential," Mercado said.

Room temperature eggs help create a fluffier crumb for a few reasons. Beaten eggs do a better job at room temperature of holding on to tiny air bubbles that expand during baking. A well-emulsified batter also keeps in air which promotes a lighter texture. Finally, cold eggs can harden beaten butter, which prevents the fat from holding air. One other negative to cold eggs? The baked goods may need more time in the oven.