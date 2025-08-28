How Egg Temperature Is Affecting Your Baked Goods
Anyone who bakes has probably had the experience of realizing at the last minute that a recipe they're making calls for room temperature eggs, only they've forgotten to take them out of the refrigerator ahead of time. It's easy enough to tell yourself it really doesn't matter and just go ahead and use the cold eggs. But Yami Mercado, Pastry Chef at Chicago Athletic Association, explained to The Takeout why that would be a mistake.
"Using room temperature eggs makes it easier to emulsify the batter," Mercado told us. "This usually makes the mixtures more cohesive." Cold eggs don't mix as well, which means the mixture won't emulsify and achieve that smooth, fully blended taste. Even worse, she warned, "Cold eggs can lead batters to seize or even curdle." The good news for forgetful bakers is that not every baked good requires room temperature eggs. "It's mostly important in cakes and pastries, where an airy texture is essential," Mercado said.
Room temperature eggs help create a fluffier crumb for a few reasons. Beaten eggs do a better job at room temperature of holding on to tiny air bubbles that expand during baking. A well-emulsified batter also keeps in air which promotes a lighter texture. Finally, cold eggs can harden beaten butter, which prevents the fat from holding air. One other negative to cold eggs? The baked goods may need more time in the oven.
Bring eggs to room temperature quickly when you can't use them cold
You can bring eggs to room temperature for baking without a long wait. (If you didn't buy them recently, check to make sure the eggs are still good.) Submerge them in a bowl of warm water for about 10 minutes. Don't use hot water or they'll start to cook. You could also crack the eggs in a bowl and use a food thermometer to see if they've warmed up.
There are times you don't have to bother with temperature and can use eggs straight from the refrigerator. "Cold eggs are fine to use in desserts like cookies, brownies, and quick breads. You can also use them anytime the texture of your baked goods is not dependent on the eggs whipping air into the batter." In fact, cold eggs are preferred for something flaky like pie crust or biscuits. The fat in the dough (usually butter) needs to remain cold to create flakiness, so all the ingredients are chilled. Always follow the recipe to take away any guesswork. If it specifies an egg temperature, whether room temperature or cold, it's an important step for making the best baked treat.