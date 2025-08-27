Why Your Cheesecake Is Cracking And How To Stop It

If cheesecake is good enough for "The Golden Girls" (You can always thank cheesecake for being a friend), it's good enough for you. A nice cold slice of cheesecake, with its graham cracker crust; its creamy, custardy filling; and whatever sweet, fruity topping you like best, hits like nothing else when you're in the right mood. But, what's this? You put your cheesecake in the oven to bake, only to later find what appears to be the San Andreas Fault streaking across its surface. What caused this unsightly crack, and how can you make sure it doesn't happen again? We asked Yami Mercado, the pastry chef at the Chicago Athletic Association, who explained that the cracks have to do with egg proteins.

"Cheesecake is basically a custard, so when it's left in the oven too long, the protein in the eggs tighten and cause the splits," Mercado said. If you're seeing these imperfections, she suggested, "Those cracks are due to overmixing and incorporating too much air. Another culprit is overbaking." With a proper bake, the egg proteins in a cheesecake cohere into something sturdy, if not a little bit jiggly; if you bake it too long, however, those egg proteins get too stiff and start to separate from more fluid ingredients, resulting in those deep gashes along the surface. But, don't worry, it's one of the common mistakes people make when baking cheesecake — and it can be prevented.