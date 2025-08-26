The Best Way To Store Cold Brew And How Long It Will Last
Super-caffeinated cold brew coffee is better on rare occasions, which is why most people purchase single servings in cans. Homemade cold brew, just like sun tea, is better steeped by the pitcherful. If you make it yourself, you'll have multiple servings, which brings up the question: How should cold brew coffee be stored? According to Andrea Allen, co-founder of the Arkansas-based mini chain Onyx Coffee Lab, you should stick it in the fridge. How else would it stay cold?
"With a proper lid or covering, it should be fresh for a few days — up to six, depending on the circumstances," Allen said. She prefers a lidded glass jar or a growler for cold brew storage. "Glass helps keep out the microplastics found in so many of our foods. The airtight lid helps maintain freshness." Seems like a smart move on our part. People certainly don't love microplastics, especially not in food; even cold brew.
Keep it black until ready to drink
One piece of advice Andrea Allen offered to lengthen the life of a cold brew is to keep it in its natural state. As she explained, "Any coffee or cold brew should be stored as-is without sugar or milk. Any addition of sugar or milk before you're ready to enjoy it would create opportunity for spoilage." If drinking cold brew black isn't your preference, simply add what you like before it's served. Allen does allow that, it's okay to pre-mix your drink if you'll be taking it on the go.
If you add other flavorings such as cardamom, cinnamon, or vanilla during the steeping process, prepare for a touch of sweetness. If you forget to filter out any whole spices, prepare to develop some off-flavors over the course of the few days you'll be storing the coffee. They will inevitably alter the coffee's flavor, which may not be to your liking. This will also be the case if you make cold brew from flavored beans.