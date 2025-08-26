The Best Way To Store Cold Brew And How Long It Will Last

Super-caffeinated cold brew coffee is better on rare occasions, which is why most people purchase single servings in cans. Homemade cold brew, just like sun tea, is better steeped by the pitcherful. If you make it yourself, you'll have multiple servings, which brings up the question: How should cold brew coffee be stored? According to Andrea Allen, co-founder of the Arkansas-based mini chain Onyx Coffee Lab, you should stick it in the fridge. How else would it stay cold?

"With a proper lid or covering, it should be fresh for a few days — up to six, depending on the circumstances," Allen said. She prefers a lidded glass jar or a growler for cold brew storage. "Glass helps keep out the microplastics found in so many of our foods. The airtight lid helps maintain freshness." Seems like a smart move on our part. People certainly don't love microplastics, especially not in food; even cold brew.