Why Your Grocery Store Limes Never Have Seeds

Key limes are indeed different from Persian limes, but not just because they have seeds — they also have thinner skins making them hard to transport. Other famous seeded limes include the sweet lime and the rangpur lime, of Tanquerey gin fame. Sweet limes lack acidic bite, and rangpur limes look like oranges but taste like limes. Not only are these harder to find, they're also inconvenient to use because of their seed content.

We're always looking for convenience, like bottled lime juice (which is totally fine to use by the way). This might help explain the immense popularity of seedless limes. We don't actually know where Persian limes come from, as they've been around for a long time. We have no idea how this specific hybrid of citrus came about. It's theorized that Persian limes were introduced to the Mediterranean by Iranian traders, but there's no definitive proof of exactly when. We do know that these seedless citrus fruits eventually made their way to Brazil, and eventually California.

Seedless limes offer numerous benefits. They have more juice per lime, and a result of this specific hybrid means these limes aren't as bitter as key limes. They also have plenty of vitamin C (though key limes edge them out just a little), and most importantly of all, you're not digging seeds out of your lime juice!