How To Make Perfect Fried Eggs Like Gordon Ramsay

Just about everyone can benefit from a few good tips on how to fry an egg. It's a breakfast staple, as well as the perfect topping for any rice bowl. British chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has his own recipe that includes two types of fat and a significant dose of spice.

Non-stick cookware is a must here, since a delicate egg will quickly break if you start trying to pry it from a pan. That said, if you're a pro with an aluminum pan or a cast iron skillet, you can certainly try it out.

The first point is heat — Ramsay says an egg will always stick to a cold pan, no matter the type, so a hot cooking surface is a necessity. The next point is the fats. Ramsay uses both oil and butter here in what looks to be around equal amounts. When you add the butter, the pan should be hot enough that it starts melting and bubbling fairly aggressively.

Once melted, throw a bit of salt into the pan to make sure the bottoms of the eggs are seasoned. Now, it's time to add the eggs — which should be cracked on a flat surface and added to the pan as gently as possible (to protect those yolks).