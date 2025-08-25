Does Zucchini Belong In The Fridge?

If you've ever had a garden, chances are you've ended up with more zucchini than you know what to do with. Or, maybe you've scored a great deal on zucchini at the grocery store and want to stock up. Whichever instance, to ensure your zucchini doesn't go bad before you can use it up, the fridge is definitely their safe space. While the fridge won't preserve them for months on end, it can sustain their life for one to two weeks before the skin starts to shrivel or blemish. To successfully store zucchini in the fridge, keep it whole, raw, and unwashed in an open plastic or paper bag (for air flow) in the crisper drawer.

Zucchini will stay fresh outside of the refrigerator for only a day or two before it starts to show signs of deteriorating. Larger zucchinis are more resilient, but storage practices remain the same. Regardless of size, unrefrigerated zucchini should be stored in a pantry or somewhere dark at room temperature away from any ethylene-releasing produce like onions, tomatoes, and potatoes. If your fridge doesn't have enough space, freezing them is the next best option.