The Types Of Ice You Should Use For A Mocktail
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ice can make or break a drink, which is why choosing the right type of ice for your cocktail is imperative. For mocktails, it's no different. Bryan Quoc Le, food scientist, author of "150 Food Science Questions Answered," and founder and principal food consultant at Mendocino Food Consulting, believes that smaller pieces are best when it comes to a refreshing mocktail. If Le is ordering any mocktail at a bar, he's hoping it comes with crushed or nugget ice.
"Crushed ice is an ideal choice for mocktails because its fragmented and granular texture absorbs the flavors of the drink well," Le explained to The Takeout. "It rapidly cools the beverage and blends easily with other ingredients, enhancing the overall taste experience." Crushed ice has small, irregular shapes with pointed edges. You can easily make crushed ice at home by pulsing ice cubes in a blender for a few seconds or by putting them into a plastic bag, sealing it, and crushing them with a rubber mallet or rolling pin.
Nugget ice is great for zero-proof drinks
Brian Quoc Le shared that nugget ice — also known as pebble or pellet ice — works wonderfully in mocktails, too. "Nugget ice is specifically designed to be soft and chewable. It holds onto coldness without quickly diluting the drink, which helps preserve the flavor for a longer period," he explained. First invented in 1981 by Scotsman Ice, nugget ice is made by squeezing flakes of ice into small, soft pebble-sized rectangles that melt more slowly than crushed ice.
"[Nugget ice] is soft and porous, which allows it to trap liquid within its air pockets. This unique structure not only chills the drink but also enhances the flavor experience by gradually absorbing and releasing flavors, especially when chewed," Le shared. Take Sonic, for example. Nugget ice is synonymous with the brand, and fans know that an iconic limeade just wouldn't be the same without it. When nugget ice is in the mix, "Beverages develop a richer taste and a more enjoyable texture," the food scientist affirmed. You can even buy 10-pound bags of Sonic's crunchy ice for all your at-home mocktail mixing.