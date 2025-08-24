The Types Of Ice You Should Use For A Mocktail

Brian Quoc Le shared that nugget ice — also known as pebble or pellet ice — works wonderfully in mocktails, too. "Nugget ice is specifically designed to be soft and chewable. It holds onto coldness without quickly diluting the drink, which helps preserve the flavor for a longer period," he explained. First invented in 1981 by Scotsman Ice, nugget ice is made by squeezing flakes of ice into small, soft pebble-sized rectangles that melt more slowly than crushed ice.

"[Nugget ice] is soft and porous, which allows it to trap liquid within its air pockets. This unique structure not only chills the drink but also enhances the flavor experience by gradually absorbing and releasing flavors, especially when chewed," Le shared. Take Sonic, for example. Nugget ice is synonymous with the brand, and fans know that an iconic limeade just wouldn't be the same without it. When nugget ice is in the mix, "Beverages develop a richer taste and a more enjoyable texture," the food scientist affirmed. You can even buy 10-pound bags of Sonic's crunchy ice for all your at-home mocktail mixing.