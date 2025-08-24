How To Tell If Your Wine Is Corked With Just A Simple Whiff

One of the reasons a wine can go bad is a faulty cork, which allows air into the bottle before it has been opened. This process is called oxidation, and it negatively impacts the wine. "You may suspect a wine is corked if the cork has failed when you are trying to remove it," Mele said. It doesn't automatically mean a wine is corked if the cork breaks off in the bottle, but it can be an indication that it might not have been keeping the bottle properly sealed.

"If you see that wine has snuck up the side of the cork to the opening, you may want to check if the wine is corked via smell," Mele added. For this reason, patrons have the opportunity to observe and smell wine whenever they order a bottle at a restaurant and graciously send a bottle back if it smells off. "This is why you are poured some wine in a restaurant before they pour it around the table," Mele explained. "Not to sip it, but to smell it and make sure it is good. And that it is the wine you ordered, too!"

If you want to pretty much guarantee that a bottle of wine isn't corked, go with a screw top. "You really can't get a corked wine from a screw-top wine bottle," Mele said. "They generally are much better than corks at keeping air out." Plus, you largely avoid the possibility of TCA contamination.