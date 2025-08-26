Our Least Favorite Gas Station Coffee Has An Oddly Sour Taste

When you need to grab coffee, sometimes you don't have the luxury of being picky — like in those liminal spaces in hotel lobbies at 5 a.m., dreary doctor's offices, or fluorescently lit gas stations at the start of a long and harried day. If you're lucky, some of these quick-stop coffees, like Wawa's, are in a gas station league of their own. Other times, you just have to settle for what's in front of you.

We went to five major gas stations to rank their coffees, and while some were surprisingly decent, one stood out as a definite pass to us. ARCO's ampm coffee is, simply put, a weak and bitter miss you're better off without. The forward note in this coffee is sour, and we mean notably sour — like, kind of reminiscent of sour gummy candies. It's also a really light coffee. There's no robustness or body to this roast at all, despite the classic near-black color. You can dress it up a bit with sugar or cream, and it'll get the job done if all you need is a shot of caffeine, but that's as good as it gets with this one.