The Tangy Dairy Addition That Makes Milkshakes Extra Creamy

Move over, malt; there's another milkshake upgrade on the table. Adding buttermilk to your homemade milkshakes makes them thicker, creamier, and a bit tangy. Traditionally, buttermilk is the liquid left over from when cream is churned into butter, hence the name. But most of the buttermilk you'll find in the supermarket today is cultured milk, which is just milk that has been fermented with good bacteria, like yogurt. The fermentation process curdles the proteins in the milk, creating that thicker, creamier texture.

The rich texture and tart flavors add a delicious cheesecake-like quality to any milkshake. To make one, all you have to do is blend all of your favorite milkshake ingredients, but swap the regular milk for buttermilk. The slightly sour buttermilk flavor tends to pair well with extra-sweet fruits like strawberries and peaches. You can also highlight buttermilk's tangy flavor with citrus like lemon. Desserts like sweet lassis with mango and red velvet cake can be made with buttermilk, so they're the perfect inspiration for buttermilk milkshake flavors. Even ice cream flavors like chocolate and caramel are great pairings.