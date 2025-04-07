The Best Ways To Give Your Homemade Lassi A Sweet Or Savory Twist
Go ahead and laugh: Until very recently, I thought all lassis were sweet and mango-flavored. Here in the United States, even the best Indian restaurants tend to overlook other flavors. It took talking with Mehek Khera, founder of Niramaya Foods, to out that I was very, very wrong.
At their most elemental, lassis are chilled, frothy drinks made from yogurt. Yes, they can be sweetened with honey and sugar, but they can also be savory. Savory lassis are typically seasoned with salt and spices. Khera's favorite lassi flavors include "spices like cardamom, fruit like mango, or salt for savory versions." Cumin, black pepper, and mint are all traditional as are green chilis, which Khera says "adds complexity and refreshing taste." Don't skip the salt — it's an important ingredient. In India's hot, humid climate, a salted lassi helps keep you refreshed by replenishing electrolytes.
As for sweet lassis, the flavors don't stop at mango. Khera recommends banana, saffron, cardamom, and rosewater. Don't have much of a sweet tooth? Leave out the sugar and let the fruit sweeten the drink on its own.
How to make lassis at home
According to Khera, finding the right yogurt is crucial. "The best yogurt is fresh, thick, and slightly tangy to balance flavors," Khera told The Takeout. "Preferably full-fat or thick yogurt for a creamy texture." Yogurt is a staple of Indian cuisine, but you might have trouble finding Indian yogurt in stores since most families make yogurt at home. Opt for plain Greek yogurt if you're not up for the challenge.
Khera says you'll need something to thin the drink too, like water or milk. "Water can be added for a thinner consistency, but milk keeps it richer," she explains. If you're making a simple, savory lassi, you can mix the ingredients by hand using a whisk. For chunkier ingredients, like fruit, you'll need a blender. Taste the drink to adjust the flavor and consistency as you go. Ideally, your drink should have a smooth texture and a frothy top. Traditional lassis are poured back and forth between jugs, which makes for a light, foamy drink. Nowadays, blenders make it easy to get the perfect texture.
What foods pair well with lassi?
While you can drink lassis on their own, they also pair well with meals. There's a practical purpose to drinking them at mealtime, too. The healthy bacteria in the yogurt help you digest heavy meals. "Salty or spiced lassi goes well with rich foods like biryani, kebabs, and paranthas; aiding digestion," Khera says. Can't deal with dairy? Plant-based yogurts made with live probiotics will give you a similar effect.
There's no need to reserve sweet lassis for dessert — courses aren't a thing in India, anyway. "Sweet lassi pairs well with spiced dishes to balance heat," says Khera. While water won't help you handle the heat, dairy and sugar will since both help neutralize the capsaicin compounds which give spicy food its fiery kick.
As for the classic mango lassi that Americans know and love? "Mango lassi complements lighter snacks... with its fruity creaminess," she says. Khera recommends pairing them with samosas or pakoras for a pick-me-up between meals.