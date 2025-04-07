The Best Ways To Give Your Homemade Lassi A Sweet Or Savory Twist

Go ahead and laugh: Until very recently, I thought all lassis were sweet and mango-flavored. Here in the United States, even the best Indian restaurants tend to overlook other flavors. It took talking with Mehek Khera, founder of Niramaya Foods, to out that I was very, very wrong.

At their most elemental, lassis are chilled, frothy drinks made from yogurt. Yes, they can be sweetened with honey and sugar, but they can also be savory. Savory lassis are typically seasoned with salt and spices. Khera's favorite lassi flavors include "spices like cardamom, fruit like mango, or salt for savory versions." Cumin, black pepper, and mint are all traditional as are green chilis, which Khera says "adds complexity and refreshing taste." Don't skip the salt — it's an important ingredient. In India's hot, humid climate, a salted lassi helps keep you refreshed by replenishing electrolytes.

As for sweet lassis, the flavors don't stop at mango. Khera recommends banana, saffron, cardamom, and rosewater. Don't have much of a sweet tooth? Leave out the sugar and let the fruit sweeten the drink on its own.