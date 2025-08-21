Make Your Microwave Good As New With An Ingredient Already In Your Pantry

Microwave splatter covers are technically a thing. I actually own one, but do I ever remember to use it? Of course I don't, nor do I bother to cover my food when I zap it. Since I use my microwave on a regular basis, needless to say, it can get pretty messy in there. Sometimes a quick wipe with a wet sponge does the trick. But for stubborn splatters, it's time to break out the big gun: white vinegar.

Technically, you could use just about any kind of vinegar for this since all vinegar contains acetic acid which is capable of dissolving grease and cooked-on food. However, the main difference between cooking vinegar and cleaning vinegar is that cleaning vinegar tends to cost a lot less. It's also colorless, which is helpful if you're using it on a surface that's likely to stain. It also has an acid level comparable to that of commercial cleaning products.

An easy way to harness your microwave's power to help with the cleaning process is to mix 2 tablespoons of vinegar into a bowl of water and heat it on high (the normal setting) for a minute or two. When the timer goes ding, leave the door closed for another five minutes so the steam can loosen all the gunk. This resting period will allow the liquid to cool enough to where you can dip a sponge in before wiping the microwave inside and out.