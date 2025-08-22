Avoid This One Maple Syrup Brand – It Lacks In More Than Just Flavor

Natural maple syrup is an indispensable sidekick to your pancakes and waffles (and if we're being honest, it makes a terrific addition to every meal), but not all brands taste the same. In our ranking of 10 store-bought maple syrup brands, there were a few that wowed us, and there was one we simply can't endorse for multiple reasons. That would be Sapjack Grade A Golden Maple Syrup, which came in last place in our ranked list.

It did come with some promise: It has an official organic designation, and there's some cute, hand-drawn art on the label, but what was in the bottle is what let us down the most. Our taste tester wrote, "Its flavor was so light that it was barely noticeable. Instead of the rich, warm, maple-flavored goodness I expected, I was instead met with a seemingly diluted version whose flavor vanished almost as soon as it hit my tongue."

We were looking for that signature, almost caramel-like flavor that a good maple syrup brings, but instead, we got nearly nothing. Even generic store brands scored higher on the list, so we just can't recommend Sapjack Grade A Golden Maple Syrup.