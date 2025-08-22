Avoid This One Maple Syrup Brand – It Lacks In More Than Just Flavor
Natural maple syrup is an indispensable sidekick to your pancakes and waffles (and if we're being honest, it makes a terrific addition to every meal), but not all brands taste the same. In our ranking of 10 store-bought maple syrup brands, there were a few that wowed us, and there was one we simply can't endorse for multiple reasons. That would be Sapjack Grade A Golden Maple Syrup, which came in last place in our ranked list.
It did come with some promise: It has an official organic designation, and there's some cute, hand-drawn art on the label, but what was in the bottle is what let us down the most. Our taste tester wrote, "Its flavor was so light that it was barely noticeable. Instead of the rich, warm, maple-flavored goodness I expected, I was instead met with a seemingly diluted version whose flavor vanished almost as soon as it hit my tongue."
We were looking for that signature, almost caramel-like flavor that a good maple syrup brings, but instead, we got nearly nothing. Even generic store brands scored higher on the list, so we just can't recommend Sapjack Grade A Golden Maple Syrup.
How the type of maple syrup here likely impacted our perception of it
We should note that Sapjack's syrup is labeled as a "golden" maple syrup, which is an important distinction. That's because this type is of the lightest color class of natural maple syrup out there, which does affect its overall flavor. This variety often leans towards a more buttery flavor rather than a robust, caramelized one, which means you won't get the same depth as you would with the "amber" and darker varieties — which were Sapjack Grade A Golden Maple Syrup's main competitors in our ranking.
You'd do better using a golden maple syrup as a topping for waffles, pancakes, or even desserts rather than an ingredient; that way, you'll actually notice the way it tastes rather than just its sweetness in a sauce or a glaze without too many distractions. If you're looking for a much more flavorful taste, or what you think of as typical "maple" syrup, you'd be better off skipping Sapjack and going straight to our favorite, Anderson's Grade A Pure Maple Syrup, which was robust, thick, and not too sweet.