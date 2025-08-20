The Bougie Flavored Oil Anthony Bourdain Called 'Industrial Waste'

Truffle oil might be one of the most overrated ingredients in the modern food world — and Anthony Bourdain would agree. The chef likened it to "industrial waste" in a 2016 interview with First We Feast, and that's not just Bourdain being opinionated (although, yes, he was gloriously that). It's because most truffle oils have zero actual truffles in them. What you're typically paying for is synthetic aroma infused into oil, designed to mimic the real thing but often landing somewhere between bad air freshener and movie theater butter.

And yet, truffle oil keeps showing up in places it doesn't belong, like on fries, in aioli, and drowning perfectly good pastas. Drizzling it on any dish is something Bourdain had no tolerance for. "If you add truffle oil, which is made from a petroleum-based chemical additive and the crushed dreams of nineties culinary mediocrity, you should be punched in the kidneys," he bluntly wrote in an introduction to his macaroni and cheese recipe (via Splendid Table).

Bourdain wasn't the only one who loathed truffle oil. Martha Stewart has said it's one of her least favorite ingredients, and Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri aren't fans of the upscale oil either. When something fake is being passed off as luxury, that's not indulgence — it's marketing. The price tag suggests decadence, but the flavor? Mostly smoke and mirrors.