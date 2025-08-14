What You Need To Know Before Buying Costco's Propane Tanks

If you grill as often as I do (and you're on team gas grill), you probably know the easiest way to avoid the hassle of figuring out how to finish grilling when you run out of propane is to simply buy a spare tank. It requires shelling out the roughly $80 to $90 that many retailers sell 30-pound tanks for; but hey, you get peace of mind every time you fire up the grill. However, savvy Costco shoppers have discovered they can purchase the same sized tank for just over $70. It seems like a no-brainer to save some coinage by purchasing it at the discount warehouse, but there is a catch.

While you're stocking up on the expensive meat you can get cheaper at Costco, drop off an empty tank and have them refill it for less scratch than it typically costs to exchange it from other retailers. Costco will give you a receipt indicating you've received a refill which you can use to pay for it along with all the other goodies you picked up. Once paid for, simply show the receipt to the attendant holding the now-full tank and leave ready for an epic BBQ.

What Costco won't do, however, is swap out an empty tank for a filled one. You may be thinking, "So what? Whether it's a refill or an exchange, I end up with the propane I need. Why not take advantage of the bargain?" You're not wrong. After all, you walk away with propane in hand at a considerable discount compared to a classic exchange. However, there are some benefits you might not realize you're missing out on.