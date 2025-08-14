What You Need To Know Before Buying Costco's Propane Tanks
If you grill as often as I do (and you're on team gas grill), you probably know the easiest way to avoid the hassle of figuring out how to finish grilling when you run out of propane is to simply buy a spare tank. It requires shelling out the roughly $80 to $90 that many retailers sell 30-pound tanks for; but hey, you get peace of mind every time you fire up the grill. However, savvy Costco shoppers have discovered they can purchase the same sized tank for just over $70. It seems like a no-brainer to save some coinage by purchasing it at the discount warehouse, but there is a catch.
While you're stocking up on the expensive meat you can get cheaper at Costco, drop off an empty tank and have them refill it for less scratch than it typically costs to exchange it from other retailers. Costco will give you a receipt indicating you've received a refill which you can use to pay for it along with all the other goodies you picked up. Once paid for, simply show the receipt to the attendant holding the now-full tank and leave ready for an epic BBQ.
What Costco won't do, however, is swap out an empty tank for a filled one. You may be thinking, "So what? Whether it's a refill or an exchange, I end up with the propane I need. Why not take advantage of the bargain?" You're not wrong. After all, you walk away with propane in hand at a considerable discount compared to a classic exchange. However, there are some benefits you might not realize you're missing out on.
The pros and cons of refilling propane at Costco
The major drawback of refilling a propane tank at Costco is that the attendant won't inspect it for safety standards. Every empty canister left at an exchange location is checked for anything that might make it unsafe before it gets refilled. The only thing Costco will check is the expiration date on the tank. If it's expired, it won't refill it. Getting it inspected by a professional falls on your own time and dime.
It may also be harder to find a Costco that refills propane tanks since not every Costco location provides that service. If it has a tire center or gas station, that's a good indication it may offer propane refills, but you'll want to check the store's website to be sure. Under the "Departments and Specialty Items" section, you're looking to see "Propane" specifically listed. It wouldn't hurt to give your local store a call and ask to avoid wasting a trip.
Now to address the elephant in the room: cost. While topping off the tank at Costco does come with its own set of challenges, refilling here will definitely save you some dough. (Prices change, so the difference will vary.) By saving money at the tank, you'll have more cash to spend on the food itself the next time you're having a cookout.