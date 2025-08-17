Why Ice Plays An Unexpectedly Important Role In How Bobby Flay Dines Out

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has owned a few restaurants in his time – actually, it has been more than a few, since he still has a hand in two casino-based stand-alones (Brasserie B and Amalfi), one upscale fast food chain (Bobby's Burgers), and a ghost kitchen concept (Bobby Flay Steak, only available via delivery service Wonder). He has pretty high standards regarding how restaurants operate, so when he opines on the subject of crushed ice, you might want to listen. Flay is all for it, and a restaurant's use of it may even dictate what he orders.

Flay apparently has no ice crusher at home, at least not one that performs to his satisfaction. (If he has one in his refrigerator door and is disappointed with the results, I feel his pain, since that has been my experience, too.) As he told PopSugar in a 2017 interview, "I don't easily have crushed ice at home, so if I can get oysters or anything else served on ice, that's what I go for." His reasoning makes a lot of sense, as many professional chefs love to order restaurant dishes that they don't typically prepare for themselves at home.