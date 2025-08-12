Costco Is Selling A Bucket Of Honey At A Suspiciously Low Price

You might go to Costco for the food court and cheap rotisserie chickens, but you'll stay for the bulk buys. Well, you will if you're feeding an army, which is approximately how many people it would take to consume a 60-pound bucket of honey. (It's a literal honey bucket, not a porta-john, although it wouldn't be surprising if Costco sold those, too.)

The real shocker isn't that the big-box store carries such a thing, but the fact that its $115 price tag comes out to about $1.92 per pound. For comparison, a 16-ounce jar of standard supermarket honey might be around $6. Buying 60 pounds at that price would cost $360, which is 213% more than what Costco is charging. One beekeeper, commenting on Reddit, expressed their suspicion that the honey may be fake at this price, but it comes from the Sioux Honey cooperative, which is a reputable brand. Another Redditor quipped, "This is probably what's in the little curated glass jars sold roadside here as 'local honey' for $20."

But a bargain's no bargain if you can't use it up before it goes bad. In this case, though, that truism really doesn't apply since honey never expires, not even when opened. Jars of honey unearthed from ancient Egyptian tombs have been sampled by archaeologists without any harm, so if you finish up that bucket's worth within the next millennium or so, you should be okay. Even if the honey starts to crystallize, this can be easily remedied by zapping it in the microwave — a portion at a time, of course, not the entire 60 pounds.