The Best Breakfast Sausage Links Are Ultra Juicy And Flavorful

Whatever time of day you decide to eat it, nothing really hits like a full breakfast. You've got your eggs and your starches, be they hash browns, pancakes, waffles, or toast. But in our opinion, it's the sausage that really ties everything together, giving that perfect salty punch to cut through the sugary components and the silky smoothness of eggs.

When it comes to sausages, we have a lot of opinions. Take a peek at this curated list of breakfast sausages, ranked from worst to best, if you want our advice on what brands to swerve and which ones to make a mad dash for. To us, the clear winner is Villa Roma breakfast sausage. In a world of microwavable and kind of mediocre sausages, this pan-fried beauty takes the cake.

It only takes about five minutes to cook up a few links to a perfect doneness, and the payoff is well worth the time. You also avoid the phenomenon of sausages screaming and exploding in the microwave by cooking them this way. These links are succulent and tender, while the outer layer provides a bit of snap and bite when you sink your teeth in. The sage subtly comes through, pairing well with the other spices and flavors to make for a home-style sausage that feels comforting and rustic. If you really like a golden, crispy crust, you can cook your sausages a little longer in the pan, too. We definitely suggest going the cast iron skillet route for that, but you can build up a good crust even with a nonstick pan.