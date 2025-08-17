The Easy Way Bobby Flay Instantly Upgrades Mayo

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To many, mayonnaise is already one of the best ingredients in the world; however, making the emulsion even better is shockingly simple, and is often accomplished by increasing the spice level. For celebrity chef and highly successful restaurant owner, Bobby Flay, the best way to do just that is by adding a special chili pepper called aji amarillo to the mix.

As part of a 2024 interview with Mashed, Flay revealed that using the pepper to improve his mayo was among his favorite techniques he learned over the past few years. "You just scoop it out and add it to mayonnaise," Flay said of the puréed version of the pepper, like Inca's Food's aji amarillo paste. "I actually use it in a fried chicken dish where I have this spicy aji amarillo mayonnaise," he added. "So, so good. I've been using that a lot." This strategy is similar to using sriracha to make homemade spicy mayo, but aji amarillo peppers give mayonnaise a much more intricate taste due to the fruity and nutty flavors this unique ingredient is known for.