It's About Time You Start Marinating Cheese — But Keep This In Mind

Marinate on this: Why are marinades so important in cooking? The benefit of meat marinades is that they help to both tenderize and flavor the meat, and in some cases, the acidic element can help keep it from spoiling. But what about cheese? Cheesemonger Matthew Rose, one of the partners behind Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company, spoke with The Takeout exclusively, sharing that marinating cheese is primarily about making it taste good.

There seems to be some evidence that with certain cheeses (goat cheese among them), an oil-based marinade can help to extend the life of the product. In fact, that is why oil marinades were originally used back in pre-refrigeration days. This doesn't apply to all cheese types, however. Rose shares, "Marinating at home with olive oil can be fun, but the oil will not stop a fresh cheese from [spoiling]. If you do choose to marinate a fresh mozzarella, it should only be kept a few days at most; it will have the same perishability if you marinate it or not."

This means your best bet is to eat any marinated cheese within its normal lifespan. As Rose reiterates, "If you are going to marinate a fresh cheese, the perishability of the cheese is key," which means that marinated fresh mozzarella might only be good for five days. He describes the longer-lasting feta, however, as "suitable for marinating for an extended period of time" since it can remain edible for up to three weeks.