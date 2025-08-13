The Sweet Way To Keep Your Fruit Salad From Turning Brown And Mushy

Fruit salad is the perfect side for cookouts, picnics, and pretty much any occasion where you want to showcase fresh fruit. It's refreshing, colorful, and easily customizable (like topping it with French toast). But if you've ever prepared fruit salad a little too soon in advance, you'll be familiar with the one downside — it turns brown, or even worse, mushy, quicker than your guests can eat it. So here's a quick and easy fix. Soaking your fruit salad in honey.

Make a diluted honey mixture with 2 tablespoons of honey per 1 cup of water, and soak your cut fruits in it for around 5 minutes before assembling the salad. This will help preserve the fruit and slow down the browning process, since honey contains a compound that blocks the enzyme responsible for browning fruit. In fact, this quick soak will give you 8 hours of fresh-looking fruit — which is perfect if you're preparing it ahead of time. And if you want to take things a notch further, you can even incorporate honey into your salad dressing.