The Pennsylvania Restaurant That's Been A Part Of Major History More Than Once

Pennsylvania is a state so rich in history that you can hardly swing an Allegheny woodrat without hitting some site where a significant event took place. A surprising number of historic sites are bars or restaurants, too. These include a Philadelphia prison-turned-tourist attraction that features its own beer garden , another Philadelphia bar where the Founding Fathers tied one on for the first Fourth of July , and a Gettysburg tavern that once served as a Civil War field hospital . Quakertown, a smallish city about 50 miles north of Philadelphia, also boasts a restaurant where history was made. At McCoole's Tavern, this happened not once, but several times.

Quakertown itself wasn't established until 1801, but McCoole's dates back to the 1740s. Its first brush with history was in 1799 when it served as a gathering place for plotters of Fries's Rebellion. This event (which had nothing to do with protesting potatoes) was an uprising of German farmers angry about being taxed. (They lost, but were later pardoned by President Adams.) Many decades later, Coole's would again be involved in the events of the day by reportedly serving as an Underground Railroad station. Tunnels that were allegedly used for smuggling the enslaved to freedom remain below the inn.

McCoole's also has an interesting anecdote from the 20th century: It was a favorite hangout of Eric Knight, author of the 1940 novel "Lassie Come Home" that inspired a classic TV series. (The one where little Timmy, contrary to popular opinion, never once fell into a well.) Knight's collie, the original "Lassie," would accompany him to McCoole's; today, spots where she dribbled her steak on the floor are said to still be visible.