The Easy Way Bobby Flay Makes Perfectly Grilled Corn On The Cob
Not to sound corny, but Bobby Flay has mastered the art of perfectly grilled corn on the cob. This crunchy, sweet summer treat is even more delicious when it's been hugged by whisps of smoky charcoal and doused in a homemade herby compound butter (Bobby's recipe, of course).
To start, make sure you have several ears of fresh sweet corn with the husks still on. Gently pull back the husk to reveal the silvery corn silks. Thoroughly remove the silks, then carefully wrap the husk back over each ear of corn. Soak the silkless ears of corn in a large pot filled with tap water for 15 to 20 minutes. This step lets the corn soak up extra moisture and prevents drying. Next, place the corn in even rows on a charcoal grill (Bobby's preferred grill) at medium-high heat. Cover the corn and let it grill for about 20 minutes. Carefully take the corn off the grill and let it cool for a few minutes before serving with your favorite condiments.
How to dress up grilled corn on the cob
Plain grilled corn on the cob, of all the ways to cook it, is the perfect canvas for serving up summer's best-and-brightest flavors. If you're a diehard dairy fan, whip up a fancy butter spread with fresh dill, salt, and pepper to slather all over your freshly grilled ear of corn. For something spicy, drizzle the best chili crisp over the corn or try a little bit of hot honey.
If simple seasonings are more your style, first coat your corn in a thin layer of butter, then add your favorite spice blend. Everything But the Bagel seasoning, onion salt, or a mix of garlic powder, smoked paprika, and onion powder are all good options. Even salt and pepper work wonders. One of my favorite ways to enhance plain corn on the cob is to make elote, a Mexican-style street food. Blend mayonnaise, butter, chile powder, lime juice, chopped cilantro, and cotija cheese crumbles into a bowl, then spread it onto the grilled corn cob. Top with additional cilantro or cheese as needed.