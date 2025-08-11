The Easy Way Bobby Flay Makes Perfectly Grilled Corn On The Cob

Not to sound corny, but Bobby Flay has mastered the art of perfectly grilled corn on the cob. This crunchy, sweet summer treat is even more delicious when it's been hugged by whisps of smoky charcoal and doused in a homemade herby compound butter (Bobby's recipe, of course).

To start, make sure you have several ears of fresh sweet corn with the husks still on. Gently pull back the husk to reveal the silvery corn silks. Thoroughly remove the silks, then carefully wrap the husk back over each ear of corn. Soak the silkless ears of corn in a large pot filled with tap water for 15 to 20 minutes. This step lets the corn soak up extra moisture and prevents drying. Next, place the corn in even rows on a charcoal grill (Bobby's preferred grill) at medium-high heat. Cover the corn and let it grill for about 20 minutes. Carefully take the corn off the grill and let it cool for a few minutes before serving with your favorite condiments.