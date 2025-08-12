Ina Garten's Simple Tip To Caramelize Onions Faster Than Normal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Caramelizing onions is one of the best ways to cook them — this preparation is soft, sweet, and perfect for topping your burger or sandwich. However, the one downside of this flavorful ingredient is how long it can take to make. If time is a luxury you don't have but you don't want to risk burning your onions, heed celeb chef Ina Garten's simple tip. In her 2018 book "Cook Like a Pro," Garten shares that the key to caramelizing onions quickly is using a large pot.

She explains that a wide pot — aka one with significant surface area — allows more of the onion slices to be in direct contact with the heat. This way, the onions "will cook more quickly and caramelize better than if you put them in a small pot," she writes. Using a smaller vessel, as Garten points out, will actually steam your onions instead of caramelizing them, especially if you've overcrowded the pan. So, stick with one that has a large surface area, cook your onions in one layer, and if you have to, work in batches.