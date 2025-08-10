We Asked A Sommelier What Wine They Drink When They're Not Working
For sommeliers, tasting wine is part of the job, and what a wonderful job it must be. With such a trained palate and the ability to taste more varietals than us mere mortals, they make us wonder what bottles they're opening on a random Tuesday night. We asked Paul Zitarelli, sommelier and owner/founder of Full Pull Wines in Seattle, what he reaches for when he's off the clock.
"Sparkling wine is wonderful anytime, as a cocktail or a versatile food companion. Same with rosé," he stated. When it comes to reds, he added, "I mostly gravitate towards Pinot Noir, especially because we're in peak Northwest salmon season right now. But I also cook Italian a lot, so I like to drink Italian — Sicilian reds and Sangiovese and Langhe Rossos; cheerful, food-friendly bottles."
This informal approach to wine is common for many wine professionals today. Off-duty, they're looking for pleasure over prestige, and they're knowledgeable enough to recognize that you shouldn't judge wine just by the fanciness of its label. Of course, sommeliers are nothing if not opinionated, and Zitarelli had plenty of thoughts to share. "The number one thing I'm tired of tasting/drinking is overt woodsy oak notes; so no more over-oaked Cabernets and no more over-oaked Chardonnays," he advised. "They're tiring both sensually (wood is just very one-note) and also intellectually (oak tends to mask a sense of where the wine is from)." That sense of place is what's referred to as terroir, an it's crucial for sommeliers when they taste and discuss wine.
Wine is best paired with family and friends
It's that sense of taste and place that draws many sommeliers to smaller producers and regional gems. When asked what bottle he'd gift someone, Paul Zitarelli answered, "Something from the Pacific Northwest; maybe an Oregon Pinot if they like light-bodied reds or a Washington Merlot if they like something fuller." As far as other varietals, he suggested "Oregon Chardonnay or Washington White Rhone blend if they're more of a white wine drinker. Gotta rep my wonderful (and oft-underappreciated) home region!"
Even outside of the wine shop, wine remains a ritual for Zitarelli at home. "To begin with, I love twisting and pulling the foil off by hand instead of cutting it. It's a simple neat trick," he said. "Then it's a TrueTap double-hinged waiter's corkscrew to loosen the cork, followed by a sharp tug by hand and a nice festive pop, ideally surrounded by the friends or family I'm about to share with."
Zitarelli's off-duty wine habits reveal an appreciation for approachable bottles that pair with everyday meals and real-life moments. These casual attitudes reflect a shift in wine culture overall. Even Master Sommeliers are suggesting you pair your next riesling with Doritos. For these professionals, wine is both work and pleasure. But when they're not working, their choices reflect a deeper connection to the emotional side of the drink. It's not just about how it pairs with food, but also with the memory, mood, and people at the table.