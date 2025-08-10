We Asked A Sommelier What Wine They Drink When They're Not Working

For sommeliers, tasting wine is part of the job, and what a wonderful job it must be. With such a trained palate and the ability to taste more varietals than us mere mortals, they make us wonder what bottles they're opening on a random Tuesday night. We asked Paul Zitarelli, sommelier and owner/founder of Full Pull Wines in Seattle, what he reaches for when he's off the clock.

"Sparkling wine is wonderful anytime, as a cocktail or a versatile food companion. Same with rosé," he stated. When it comes to reds, he added, "I mostly gravitate towards Pinot Noir, especially because we're in peak Northwest salmon season right now. But I also cook Italian a lot, so I like to drink Italian — Sicilian reds and Sangiovese and Langhe Rossos; cheerful, food-friendly bottles."

This informal approach to wine is common for many wine professionals today. Off-duty, they're looking for pleasure over prestige, and they're knowledgeable enough to recognize that you shouldn't judge wine just by the fanciness of its label. Of course, sommeliers are nothing if not opinionated, and Zitarelli had plenty of thoughts to share. "The number one thing I'm tired of tasting/drinking is overt woodsy oak notes; so no more over-oaked Cabernets and no more over-oaked Chardonnays," he advised. "They're tiring both sensually (wood is just very one-note) and also intellectually (oak tends to mask a sense of where the wine is from)." That sense of place is what's referred to as terroir, an it's crucial for sommeliers when they taste and discuss wine.