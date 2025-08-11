Idris Elba's Go-To Late Night Snack Is A Spoonful Of Sweetness

Few actors can convey authority, charisma, and menace quite like Idris Elba. You may know him as Stringer Bell, the business-minded gangster from "The Wire"; as the voice of Chief Bogo in "Zootopia"; or as the terrifying Commandant in "Beasts of No Nation" (for which he was absolutely robbed of an Oscar nomination, if not a win). And while he might be a little too old to play James Bond these days (apparently they want someone youthful for the new 007), it's still hard to imagine a more thrilling what-if than him taking up the tuxedo. All of which raises an interesting question: What does a man with this many talents eat? Well, lots of things — but for a snack, he likes high-quality honey.

In an interview with GQ about his dietary habits, Elba explained what he does when he gets home late. He doesn't like to eat after nine in the evening, but because he needs something to satisfy his sweet tooth after a long day, he turns to honey. "That usually curbs any hunger pangs, and I'll sleep all through the night when I do that," Elba said. "Then when I wake up in the morning, my metabolism really kicks in." It might sound a little strange, but a man of Elba's means can afford the really good stuff, like tupelo honey (which is so expensive due to how difficult it is to produce).