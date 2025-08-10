Freeze Your Summer Berries Without Clumping Using Martha Stewart's Method

Fresh summer berries are one of the best pleasures of the season — they're perfect for topping a breakfast bowl, blending into smoothies, or making a no-bake strawberry lemonade pie. But they usually don't last long, which is why freezing them is a smart move– though it's easy to end up with a frozen, clumped-together mess instead. Luckily, Martha Stewart has a method to avoid just that.

Her tip to prevent clumping is to start by flash-freezing them in one single layer on a lined sheet pan, before transferring the individually frozen pieces to a freezer bag or container. This ensures that each berry freezes separately without sticking to the rest, allowing you to easily take out only what you need. For the best results, always start with the ripest berries and make sure they're washed and dried before freezing. And use parchment paper or a silicone mat for the first step, so that your berries don't stick to the tray. When stored properly, your frozen berries will maintain their quality for up to 6 months.