Freeze Your Summer Berries Without Clumping Using Martha Stewart's Method
Fresh summer berries are one of the best pleasures of the season — they're perfect for topping a breakfast bowl, blending into smoothies, or making a no-bake strawberry lemonade pie. But they usually don't last long, which is why freezing them is a smart move– though it's easy to end up with a frozen, clumped-together mess instead. Luckily, Martha Stewart has a method to avoid just that.
Her tip to prevent clumping is to start by flash-freezing them in one single layer on a lined sheet pan, before transferring the individually frozen pieces to a freezer bag or container. This ensures that each berry freezes separately without sticking to the rest, allowing you to easily take out only what you need. For the best results, always start with the ripest berries and make sure they're washed and dried before freezing. And use parchment paper or a silicone mat for the first step, so that your berries don't stick to the tray. When stored properly, your frozen berries will maintain their quality for up to 6 months.
Other tips when freezing berries
There are a few extra ways to make sure your frozen berries stay fresh and flavorful. After washing, be sure to dry each berry completely before freezing — excess moisture can lead to ice crystals and negative textural change. It's also important to give the berries enough space when flash freezing, since any that are touching each other will clump together once frozen. And once you've transferred the frozen berries to a container or sandwich bag, always use something air tight. This will help prevent freezer burn, which, while it is safe to eat, can have a negative impact on texture and flavor.
It's also a good idea to label and date the containers, so that you can enjoy them at their optimal freshness. When thawing the berries, let them defrost in the fridge overnight, or pop them in a bowl of cold water for 5 minutes if you're short on time. If you're not a fan of their softer thawed texture, there are plenty of recipes where you can add them frozen. Pop them into fruit smoothies, fold them into muffins, or top them onto some warm oatmeal. Thanks to Martha's flash-freezing method, you can enjoy your summer berries year-round and clump-free.