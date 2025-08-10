The Chemicals Likely Hiding In Your Favorite Sparkling Water

Before you hesitate to order sparkling water with your espresso, it's important to keep in mind a few things. All of our knowledge of PFAS is still developing. This isn't to say don't worry at all, but as with many things, tons of factors are involved. You have to consider concentrations, exposure, length of exposure, frequency of exposure, and bio-accumulation. While these chemicals are most likely not good for the environment or humans, it's hard to know just how much we're all exposed to and just what they will do to us. We do know that the industries and companies that manufacture these chemicals are aware that PFAS are toxic.

To make matters worse, it's actually really difficult to limit your exposure. The first step is to research your town or city's drinking water, which you can do relatively easily via Google. If you drink from a well source, like most rural Americans, get your well water tested. Other steps include using stainless steel, aluminum, cast iron or carbon steel cookware. PFAS are mostly associated with non-stick cookware coatings. It might be the case that your sparkling water probably isn't the biggest source of PFAS, and if its long history indicates anything, sparkling water certainly isn't going anywhere —chemical controversy or not.