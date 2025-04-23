Why You'll Sometimes Get Sparkling Water To Drink Alongside Espresso

At first glance, a warm and boldly flavored shot of espresso seems totally disparate from a chilled and bubbly glass of sparkling water, and they are ... but that's the point. Sure, a shot of espresso is enjoyable on its own, but the fizzy water actually makes it better. It acts as a palate cleanser and is a frequent accompaniment in European countries like Italy, though the combination shows up fairly regularly stateside, too.

The water isn't meant to be sipped at the same time as your shot, but rather before or after. Maybe you chewed a stick of gum or ate something right before you ordered the espresso — the sparkling water can refresh your taste buds and make sure the complex notes of the brew aren't muddled by the flavors of whatever you last consumed. Similarly, espresso has a desirably potent taste, but acidity and bitterness lingering after you finish can sometimes be unpleasant — sparkling water can essentially give your mouth a rinse. Plus, the contrasting temperatures and textures of the two drinks make for a very refreshing combination.

Whether this is intentional or not on the part of the barista, serving sparkling water with espresso also serves a practical purpose. The amount of caffeine in espresso makes it a mild diuretic, and while you're not likely to dehydrate from drinking a shot, having some water afterwards is definitely thirst-quenching.