How The James Beard Award Regions Are Broken Up

In 2019, the James Beard Foundation announced a significant overhaul of its regional award system. Previously, the country was divided into ten regions for the "Best Chef" category, but as culinary scenes flourished in more corners of the U.S., the foundation faced criticism for outdated and uneven boundaries. Some regions were massive and packed with competition — like the Southeast and Midwest — while others covered smaller areas with fewer contenders. The imbalance sparked debates about representation, fairness, and accessibility within the awards process. Some even argued that James Beard himself would've hated the award that bore his name.

The new map, introduced in 2020, expanded the number of regions to twelve. The idea was to better reflect the evolving food landscape and give chefs in underrepresented areas a fairer shot at recognition. Cities that had long been culinary powerhouses, like Chicago and New Orleans, were placed in more appropriately sized regions. Meanwhile, states that previously had little visibility — like the Dakotas or parts of Appalachia — were grouped in ways that offered better context for comparison. Aside from being cosmetic, the changes were designed to make the James Beard Awards more equitable and aligned with modern dining culture. According to the Foundation, this regional realignment was based on extensive feedback from industry professionals, journalists, and past nominees.