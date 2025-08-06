Give Bland Potato Salad An Umami Makeover With This Underappreciated Canned Protein
Potato salad is one of the easiest sides to make for a picnic, cookout, or family gathering — it's easy to make, customizable, and complements a variety of dishes. But although this salad has an enduring significance, it's rarely the most memorable dish on the table. You might have tried smashing the potatoes instead of boiling them, or changing up the dressing, but there's one underrated ingredient that can truly transform the flavor: canned anchovies.
Anchovies are full of umami, bringing a deep flavor complexity to the dish without making it taste overly fishy. They also cut through the richness of ingredients like eggs or mayo, balancing them out with a briny, savory kick. And this bold flavor will enhance everything else in the salad, making each bite a satisfying one. To incorporate anchovies into your potato salad, finely chop them before mixing them in — this helps distribute the flavor evenly and allows them to blend seamlessly into the dish.
Flavor pairing recommendations for this tip
To really make your anchovy potato salad stand out, be sure to pair it with the right ingredients. A good choice of herb is parsley, since it adds a freshness that lightens up the whole salad. Or, throw in some dill — its bright flavor pairs particularly with seafood. To double down on the umami flavors, add in some capers (these also bring a tangy element) or grated parmesan to bring a layered umami kick to your salad. Hard-boiled eggs are also a great way to bring on a creamy element, while rounding out the intensity of the anchovies.
Another way to cut through any richness is by adding some red onion or shallots — this will give the salad sharpness and crunch. For even more crunch, chopped celery or cucumber are the perfect veggies to contrast the soft texture of anchovies. Feel free to use your preferred potato salad dressing here, but consider adding a splash of acid like lemon juice or vinegar. This will go a long way in making your anchovy flavor pop. It's a small addition, but anchovies can turn your potato salad into a standout dish — one that has people reaching for seconds.