Give Bland Potato Salad An Umami Makeover With This Underappreciated Canned Protein

Potato salad is one of the easiest sides to make for a picnic, cookout, or family gathering — it's easy to make, customizable, and complements a variety of dishes. But although this salad has an enduring significance, it's rarely the most memorable dish on the table. You might have tried smashing the potatoes instead of boiling them, or changing up the dressing, but there's one underrated ingredient that can truly transform the flavor: canned anchovies.

Anchovies are full of umami, bringing a deep flavor complexity to the dish without making it taste overly fishy. They also cut through the richness of ingredients like eggs or mayo, balancing them out with a briny, savory kick. And this bold flavor will enhance everything else in the salad, making each bite a satisfying one. To incorporate anchovies into your potato salad, finely chop them before mixing them in — this helps distribute the flavor evenly and allows them to blend seamlessly into the dish.