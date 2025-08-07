They're Cute, But Most Lemonade Stands Are Completely Illegal

If you're not located in one of the 14 states where lemonade stands are allowed without permits, your kid's summer business could be shut down. Yes, it's true: Law enforcement isn't above slapping fines on innocent kids trying to make a little cash on a summer day. Lemonade stands without permits are legal only in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, and Vermont. Everywhere else, regulations will vary, so it's important to check with local permitting bodies.

For example, in my city of Portland, Oregon, you can only sell commercially packaged lemonades or drink mixes made with bottled water, which, if you ask me, squeezes all of the fun out of the whole thing. In 2010, Multnomah County even made headlines after it shut down a 7-year-old kid's lemonade stand at an art fair.

The crackdown on kids' lemonade stands has been so significant over the years, it inspired both parents and organizations to stand up. In 2011, Robert Fernandes, a Philadelphia dad of two, declared August 20 "Lemonade Freedom Day" to protest the lemonade stand shut-downs. In 2018, Country Time (the lemonade brand) started offering to cover any fines children's lemonade stands incurred with its now-defunct "Legal-Ade" campaign.

Localized efforts have been effective. Illinois youth got lemonade stand privileges in 2021 thanks to Hayli's Law, named after Hayli Martenez, who started a lemonade stand at 11-years-old to raise money for her college fund but was shut down by police. In February 2025, Indiana's House of Representatives passed a bill lifting restrictions on children's lemonade stands. Organizations like Lemonade Day support these efforts and provide programming for young entrepreneurs.